Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Unread 05-10-2017, 05:21 PM
Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Sako and Tikka have a 1:11 twist for their 30-06s. What is the advantage, and what is their target bullet? Most are 1:10.

Are they optimizing this for something specific, or just European way of making it?

I am not shooting far, so I shoot 180 grain. I may switch someday, I realize I really don't need 180. But I have alot of 180 bullets stocked up.
Unread 05-10-2017, 05:35 PM
Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Because back in the day they didn't have long heavy high-BC bullets (like we do today), and most .30-06 shooters only shot 185 grain, or lighter, bullets. Also, their barrel rifling tooling is setup to make 1:11 twist .30 caliber barrels, and it costs ALOT of money to swap up that tooling for 1:10"... Most manufacturers are too cheap to spend the money to modernize their factory barrels to be compatible with today's bullets.

Sadly, it basically comes down to stiff-wallet suits who don't want to spend the extra capital...Even though, if they did, they would sell even more guns.
Unread 05-10-2017, 05:39 PM
Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Originally Posted by MudRunner2005 View Post
costs ALOT of money to swap up that tooling for 1:10"... s.
Most twists are already 1:10.

Unread 05-10-2017, 05:40 PM
Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Originally Posted by Zerk View Post
Most twists are already 1:10.

Yes, but some brands have not kept up with the times...
Unread 05-10-2017, 05:48 PM
Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Originally Posted by MudRunner2005 View Post
Yes, but some brands have not kept up with the times...
You think a $1500 Sako is to cheap, to update? Cheapest I have seen is $850 Tikka. Also I don't believe the company is that old.

I am not buying this.
Unread 05-10-2017, 05:53 PM
Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
imo they aren't looking at the rifle as a long range tool, so they sell them with a twist appropriate for mid weight bullets... Same for 10" twist 270's and 25 cal rifles, when some of the better bullets really can use a bit more twist...
Unread 05-10-2017, 06:49 PM
Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06?
Originally Posted by Lefty7mmstw View Post
imo they aren't looking at the rifle as a long range tool, so they sell them with a twist appropriate for mid weight bullets... .
What are you calling midweight? 180, with 200 or 220 heavy. 150 light and 180 heavy?


It is hard to really get to root of this. I have spent some time googling it.

1:10 is standard for a very long time, and what people think of for 30-06s. Since Sako are higher end.

Looked it up, started in 1921. Older than I thought. Not making the early 30-06s, but still probably not alot of changes by 1921, that I know of.
