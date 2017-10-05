Re: Why 1:11 twist for 30-06? Because back in the day they didn't have long heavy high-BC bullets (like we do today), and most .30-06 shooters only shot 185 grain, or lighter, bullets. Also, their barrel rifling tooling is setup to make 1:11 twist .30 caliber barrels, and it costs ALOT of money to swap up that tooling for 1:10"... Most manufacturers are too cheap to spend the money to modernize their factory barrels to be compatible with today's bullets.



Sadly, it basically comes down to stiff-wallet suits who don't want to spend the extra capital...Even though, if they did, they would sell even more guns.

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith