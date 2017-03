Who sells RWS centerfire ammo in the U.S.?



Gracias,

HankePanky I have a few older boxes of RWS ammo in 30-06 and man, does it shoot! The problem is that I can't find the stuff anywhere. I see RWS rimfire ammo for sale all over the place, but never centerfire. Does anybody know of any online retailers, in the U.S., that stock it?Gracias,HankePanky