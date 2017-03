Who makes the best remage prefit barrel? Title says it all... Criterion, Mcgowen, and maybe some others I haven't even heard of? Let's hear it!



My specific need is this, I have a remIngton action with a PT&G bolt, that has been trued up by PT&G on the way which is going to be set up for either .233 or .223 AI in 1:7 twist, and something close to a varmint contour. Would like to be able to shoot the heavy 80's and possibly 90's.