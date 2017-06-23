Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-23-2017, 02:16 PM
Glocklover72
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 9
Whitworth African Express
I got my eye on a 375 H&H. It's a Whitworth Interarms. Can anybody give me any information on this rifle?
