What HS Precision Stock for a Rem 700 270wsm...?
Going to put an HS Precision stock on a factory Remington 700 207wsm LSS. I have it shooting just about at MOA and want to tighten things up a bit more without dumping a bunch of cash into it.Not going to be a big long range rig, but just want a nice 400-500yd stick for hunting. In fact it's more of a back up gun.
Im down to either the PSS 045 at 29 or the PSS 076 at 31.5. Both in short action.The PSS 076 has the cheek piece and weighs about a half pound or so more than the PSS 045.The factory wood laminate stock on the rifle is 30.5 and it has a 24 barrel.I really like the cheek piece option but the stock will be 1 more than the current factory stock... is that necessarily a bad thing?
I called HS Precision and they said that either will work just fine.
Just looking for some more thoughts from some experience marksmen. Thanks.