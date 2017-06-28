Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



What HS Precision Stock for a Rem 700 270wsm...?
What HS Precision Stock for a Rem 700 270wsm...?
Going to put an HS Precision stock on a factory Remington 700 207wsm LSS. I have it shooting just about at MOA and want to tighten things up a bit more without dumping a bunch of cash into it.Not going to be a big long range rig, but just want a nice 400-500yd stick for hunting. In fact it's more of a back up gun.

Im down to either the PSS 045 at 29 or the PSS 076 at 31.5. Both in short action.The PSS 076 has the cheek piece and weighs about a half pound or so more than the PSS 045.The factory wood laminate stock on the rifle is 30.5 and it has a 24 barrel.I really like the cheek piece option but the stock will be 1 more than the current factory stock... is that necessarily a bad thing?

I called HS Precision and they said that either will work just fine.

Just looking for some more thoughts from some experience marksmen. Thanks.
