What is going on???????
  #1  
12-31-2016, 05:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 571
What is going on???????
Hey guys I have a problem. Over the summer I built a 6.5 Creedmoor on a Savage action. It has a Criterion 26in varmint contour 1:8 twist. The stock is a HS-Precision M24. The gun was shooting great, anywhere from .1-.3 with the 143 and 140 eld-x and eld-m with rl-17. Now I'm getting really weird groups like 2 in one hole and it throws one. I've attached a pic of my groups today. The top one was a clean barrel. The top 2 groups was a previous 140 Amax load that shot very well at .25 moa. The bottom is a 140 eld-m which shot in the .3s previously. I've checked all my action screws and scope mounts and it's all good. Can someone give me some insight on what's going on? Thanks in advance. Sorry the pic rotated and I can't seem to fix it but the ones to the left are the top ones. These were shot off a bipod
    #2  
    12-31-2016, 05:31 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,241
    Re: What is going on???????
    Maybe the powder is more temp sensitive than I thought.
    I don't notice it in my 30-06, it may have something to do with capacity, for instance after you put so much of it in a case, it lights off with so much heat that the sensitivity is less..
      #3  
    12-31-2016, 05:38 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2013
    Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
    Posts: 571
    Re: What is going on???????
    I thought about sensitivity to temp but my dad shoots it in has Creed as well and he still shoots ragged holes. I do have some H4350 I could run through it
    Reply With Quote
