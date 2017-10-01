     close
What do ya think?
What do ya think?
Picked up this fn benchrest custom for a song. 6 mm rem 11/4 barrel custom stock for my lefthandedness. Hoping to maybe try f class with it , maybe barrel it in 7 stw?
    Re: What do ya think?
    STW is a lot of horsepower for fclass. Think your shoulder will handle 3x 15-30 consecutive shots? No brakes in fclass. Your barrel will be toast halfway through your league.

    If you're gonna shoot a front bipod might as well make it a 223 or 308, f/tr class. Though I know a guy who cleans house w/ 6br and a sinclair fclass bipod. If you drop coin on a front rest you're gonna want a stock to ride it properly and from the looks of it that one will not.

    Sure you can go sling lead, but it doesn't take much to spark the competitiveness in one.
    Re: What do ya think?
    STW is a lot of horsepower for fclass. Think your shoulder will handle 3x 15-30 consecutive shots? No brakes in fclass. Your barrel will be toast halfway through your league.

    If you're gonna shoot a front bipod might as well make it a 223 or 308, f/tr class. Though I know a guy who cleans house w/ 6br and a sinclair fclass bipod. If you drop coin on a front rest you're gonna want a stock to ride it properly and from the looks of it that one will not.

    Sure you can go sling lead, but it doesn't take much to spark the competitiveness in one.
    Thanx for the input, i know very little about f class, other than just about anything is allowed. As far as the stw i was thinking to make it nore useful. I might have the barrel turned a little to lihhten it up as it is a train axle. Or maybe it'l make a good chuck gun. The bipod is a chinese harris knockoff and not staying there ., it came with the rig.
    Re: What do ya think?
    7 STW for F-class? Probably not. 7 SAUM or 284? All day long. A SAUM will shoot REAL close to a STW and burn 40% less powder doing it.
    My 27" SAUM runs 175 ELD-X at 3150. I throttled it back to 3050 and it shoots bugholes.
