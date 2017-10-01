Re: What do ya think?

7 STW for F-class? Probably not. 7 SAUM or 284? All day long. A SAUM will shoot REAL close to a STW and burn 40% less powder doing it.

My 27" SAUM runs 175 ELD-X at 3150. I throttled it back to 3050 and it shoots bugholes.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".