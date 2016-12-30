     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page what did I do?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

what did I do?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-30-2016, 03:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 142
what did I do?
I recently received and installed a new trigger in my Remington 700. It is the Trigger Tech trigger. When I got back out to the range, something was very wrong.

My rifle was shooting around 1/2 MOA at 100 yards with a ten shot group. Now it is shooting at best 4 MOA with a 3 shot group.

I checked all the screws. Nothing was loose but I was able to add a little torque to the screws that hold the rings on the base. Back out to the range still 4+ MOA.

While looking over the rifle as thoroughly as I could I noticed something. The fore-end would flex to meet the barrel. This is a factory SPS stock so it is supposed to be supported at the fore-end, and it was before.

I cleaned up the action everywhere it contacts the stock, cleaned the stock. When I put the action back in the stock the action seems to fit perfectly, but the barrel is still floating.

Any ideas how this happened or how to fix it?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 03:43 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 909
    Re: what did I do?
    The order you torque the screws in can cause this on a Savage anyway. If you torque the front too much before doing the back the action will tilt and either be too high or low in the front especially if not fully bedded. I would look up HOW to torque the screws and the VALUES and go from there. I'm not a Remmy guy but I would guess that is the issue.
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 04:34 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2016
    Posts: 142
    Re: what did I do?
    According to Remington 30-35 inch pounds. I can not find anything about them needing to be tightened in any particular order. I have tried both a little at a time, front first, back first. All gave the same result.

    thanks for the suggestion though
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 04:55 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2003
    Location: North Louisiana
    Posts: 783
    Re: what did I do?
    Snug the front first.....then the rear! Not overly much on the rear as the action can be slightly bent out of alignment! Last step...take front down to around 40 inch pounds. If a good pillar bedding job is done....just snug down until hold down bolts bottom out!
    __________________
    "You don't have no idea how little I care!"

    Monte Walsh
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 05:29 PM
    SPONSOR
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2010
    Location: on the Southern Plains
    Posts: 1,887
    Re: what did I do?
    Are you certain your new trigger isn't touching the stock?
    __________________
    "Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 05:55 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2016
    Posts: 142
    Re: what did I do?
    Shortgrass,

    Yeah I can see clearance all the way around the trigger when I put the stock on the action.

    RMulhern,

    Tried that procedure, barrel still floating. It is the factory SPS stock, from what I have read it can not really be pillared because the plastic used in it is a natural release agent.
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 05:55 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,378
    Re: what did I do?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by shortgrass View Post
    Are you certain your new trigger isn't touching the stock?
    I think the action screw torque might be the culprit, if you are 100% positive the new trigger isn't touching the stock.
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « How far can I use my .223 Savage one in nine twist to shoot? | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:01 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC