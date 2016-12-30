|
Re: what did I do?
The order you torque the screws in can cause this on a Savage anyway. If you torque the front too much before doing the back the action will tilt and either be too high or low in the front especially if not fully bedded. I would look up HOW to torque the screws and the VALUES and go from there. I'm not a Remmy guy but I would guess that is the issue.
