what did I do? I recently received and installed a new trigger in my Remington 700. It is the Trigger Tech trigger. When I got back out to the range, something was very wrong.



My rifle was shooting around 1/2 MOA at 100 yards with a ten shot group. Now it is shooting at best 4 MOA with a 3 shot group.



I checked all the screws. Nothing was loose but I was able to add a little torque to the screws that hold the rings on the base. Back out to the range still 4+ MOA.



While looking over the rifle as thoroughly as I could I noticed something. The fore-end would flex to meet the barrel. This is a factory SPS stock so it is supposed to be supported at the fore-end, and it was before.



I cleaned up the action everywhere it contacts the stock, cleaned the stock. When I put the action back in the stock the action seems to fit perfectly, but the barrel is still floating.



Any ideas how this happened or how to fix it?