What $1k rifle??



Handled Kimber 84L hunter today, $800, was curious about mauser action and control feed. Safety was load. Ya I have hunted my whole life with load safeties, but I'd like a gun I don't have to make excuse for. Like a woman you don't have to say she is fine when she takes her meds or sober.



Besides the obvious being reliability and accuracy, I find two things that you often have to live with are poor magazines, and load safeties, that you have to use tricks to operate.



Savage has quite safety, but sloppy loading from top and cheap magazines. My old 700 has a darn load safety





Handled a A7 Sako, $1000, safety was quite as could be. Magazine a little tricky at first, but locked in tight.



Doesn't have to be thousand, I am just to cheap to go over.





I have been thinking about splurging on another 30-06. I was thinking a little about 338, but they seem to mainly come in Savage. I am thinking of selling Savage for this.







Also want a strong action, that can pull a shell out. Not looking to load past listed limits, but right up to them.





