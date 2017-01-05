Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



What $1k rifle??
  #1  
05-01-2017, 06:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 112
What $1k rifle??
I realize a $1k is cheap to many, and very broad question.

Handled Kimber 84L hunter today, $800, was curious about mauser action and control feed. Safety was load. Ya I have hunted my whole life with load safeties, but I'd like a gun I don't have to make excuse for. Like a woman you don't have to say she is fine when she takes her meds or sober.

Besides the obvious being reliability and accuracy, I find two things that you often have to live with are poor magazines, and load safeties, that you have to use tricks to operate.

Savage has quite safety, but sloppy loading from top and cheap magazines. My old 700 has a darn load safety


Handled a A7 Sako, $1000, safety was quite as could be. Magazine a little tricky at first, but locked in tight.

Doesn't have to be thousand, I am just to cheap to go over.


I have been thinking about splurging on another 30-06. I was thinking a little about 338, but they seem to mainly come in Savage. I am thinking of selling Savage for this.



Also want a strong action, that can pull a shell out. Not looking to load past listed limits, but right up to them.


This will either be a dud of a topic, or something fun to discuss.
  #2  
05-01-2017, 06:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 112
Re: What $1k rifle??
The rubber stock Sako A7 felt good. Worry a little if recoil would tear my cheek off. Also need to research the 1-11 twist. I own lots of 180 grain bullets.

Don't care about cosmetics like wood.
  #3  
05-01-2017, 07:14 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,380
Re: What $1k rifle??
For that budget Check out ER Shaw. They are build off savage action. I just received one for my father for Christmas. they are running about 12 months out but I must admit it is a very nice rifle for the price. you can have it build in any one of the chambrings they offer. Just food for thought. I have several of there barrels that all shoot very well.
  #4  
05-01-2017, 07:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 112
Re: What $1k rifle??
But would it still be like a Savage? I don't think alot of the Savages I have. They work. But one of those guns you have to make excuses for. Though maybe building you can start with after market magazines. But I still find the magazine length to long and sloppy when loading from top.

I think I will be selling a Savage to do this.

That Sako A7 was nice. Dissapointed in the safety on the Kimber. I expected better. I do like that it is beefy metal. For a war rifle, that would have been a good safety.



Not sure if I really like these three position safties like Savage. Why should I not be able to open bolt? Unlikely but could leave it in the middle.
  #5  
05-01-2017, 07:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 112
Re: What $1k rifle??
I don't need a gun, I have 3 30-06s. Just want to splurge. If $1k doesn't get me there, I would probably just get a different caliber for something different to have.

I was also thinking of a strong action for loading to limits. Maybe a controlled feed, for something different.
  #6  
05-01-2017, 07:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: WI/UP
Posts: 112
Re: What $1k rifle??
Quote:
Originally Posted by snox801 View Post
For that budget Check out ER Shaw. They are build off savage action. I just received one for my father for Christmas. they are running about 12 months out ll.
Having to wait 12 months removes it from my list. I want to enjoy money atleast this hunting season. I'd rather buy something and upgrade. No way I could wait a year for a gun I wanted and paid for.

I realize custom guns are probably that way. I am just not built that way.
  #7  
05-01-2017, 08:36 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,267
Re: What $1k rifle??
Why not try one of the Ruger Precision Rifles? They have been all the rage for a year now. They are pretty unique. They have a 3 lug bold that gives you a 60 degree bolt throw. Accuracy reports have been good and you can get one in 6.5 Creedmoor. The Creed has good factory ammo and is a good cartridge to get into long range shooting with. They also have it in 308, so you could share bullets with your 30-06 rifles. They are on Gunbroker for a little over a grand.
