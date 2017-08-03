Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Weatherby Accuguard Reviews?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Weatherby Accuguard Reviews?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-08-2017, 10:53 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Savage, MN
Posts: 1
Weatherby Accuguard Reviews?
Lots of great info on this forum. I have viewed many posts and would like to engage. I am really intrigued by the Weatherby Accuguard rifles and I cannot find a single review anywhere. I realize they are pretty new to the market, but are readily available and am surprised there aren't a few reviews out there.

I will probably pull the trigger on one soon, but would love to hear from someone who has shot one. I have handled one and used to own an Accumark, which Weatherby claims to be the Mark V comparison. Honestly, I like the feel of the Accuguard better, as it is a pound heavier, which I like for recoil reduction in .300 win or other fairly heavy calibers.

Any info would be appreciated!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 1916 Spanish Mauser ??? | Target/ELR 375 HE.. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:49 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC