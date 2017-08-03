Weatherby Accuguard Reviews? Lots of great info on this forum. I have viewed many posts and would like to engage. I am really intrigued by the Weatherby Accuguard rifles and I cannot find a single review anywhere. I realize they are pretty new to the market, but are readily available and am surprised there aren't a few reviews out there.



I will probably pull the trigger on one soon, but would love to hear from someone who has shot one. I have handled one and used to own an Accumark, which Weatherby claims to be the Mark V comparison. Honestly, I like the feel of the Accuguard better, as it is a pound heavier, which I like for recoil reduction in .300 win or other fairly heavy calibers.



Any info would be appreciated!