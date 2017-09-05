Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Washing/degreasing bullets?
05-09-2017, 10:27 PM
Washing/degreasing bullets?
It just occurred to me that I wash to degrease my bullets when I hex coat them.
So, if it is important to get all the grease and oils off the bullets for a proper coat, then why wouldn't this grease/oil affect ES when fired?
It would be like having oil in the bore, when one bullets is fired, and maybe another bullet isn't as greasy so it would perform different.
Sounds like a cool test.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
05-10-2017, 12:05 AM
Re: Washing/degreasing bullets?
My guess would be that the amount of contamination on a given bullet could be enough to make the hbn coating somewhat inconsistent over the whole batch, but totally irrelevant to es when you consider the actual amount of any contaminate present. It would never make it past the heat and pressure of combustion, at least as any form of lubricant. JMO
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
