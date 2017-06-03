Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison Im torn between the 3b and sendero contours for my 7mm saum build . My goal is to keep bare rifle weight at no more then 8lbs . Looking at using a B&C M40 stock or a Mcmillan game warden . Im fine with barrel lengths of 22" . I like compact LR rigs . This will be a hunting rig along with a fun 1k-1500 plus rig . Would like some pics of some of those 3b and sendero Bartlein contours we have floating around here . Thanks