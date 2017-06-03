Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
03-06-2017, 08:13 PM
Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
Im torn between the 3b and sendero contours for my 7mm saum build . My goal is to keep bare rifle weight at no more then 8lbs . Looking at using a B&C M40 stock or a Mcmillan game warden . Im fine with barrel lengths of 22" . I like compact LR rigs . This will be a hunting rig along with a fun 1k-1500 plus rig . Would like some pics of some of those 3b and sendero Bartlein contours we have floating around here . Thanks
03-06-2017, 09:00 PM
Re: Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
I don't have any pictures but I've owned both contours. The difference is huge. A Sendero contour will look better in either of those stocks.
03-06-2017, 09:14 PM
Re: Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
10-4 thank you my friend
03-06-2017, 09:17 PM
Re: Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
The sendero contour will look better aesthetically in either of those stocks but is significantly heavier then a Bartlein 3b. You may have a hard time staying under 8# with the sendero contour. If it were me doing what your after I would go with the Bartlein 3b
03-06-2017, 09:42 PM
Re: Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
If you want a stiff heavy barrel, but in a lightweight package, go ahead and drop the coin on a Proof Research or Christensen Arms CF wrapped barrel.
03-06-2017, 10:23 PM
Re: Wanting pics Bartlein 3b and sendero comparison
If you want a stiff heavy barrel, but in a lightweight package, go ahead and drop the coin on a Proof Research or Christensen Arms CF wrapped barrel.
Ive considered the Proof CF my friend and still thinking about it .. But $$$ and as much as I shoot , I just dont know man .
