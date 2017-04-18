Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

Vow to not spend money on firearms for a while...
04-18-2017, 08:09 PM
Vow to not spend money on firearms for a while...
Last night during some introspection I told myself that I'm not going to spend any money on firearm related stuff for a while. No new guns or reloading equipment, etc... Just was feeling like I need to refocus on some priorities for a bit.

On the way home from work I saw MC Sports was going out of business and everything was clearance priced. Figured I'd stop in quick.

Walking up I noticed they only had 2 rifles left on the shelf and about 6 shotguns. And oddly I felt good about that. I knew it would mean that I probably wouldn't want to buy whatever they were selling. In my mind walking up to the counter I said to myself, unless one of those rifles are a 243 Win or a 6.5 Creedmoor, just walk away no matter how low the price is.

Me - "Hey man, what are those rifles chambered in?"
Worker - "They're 243's..."
Me - "S**t! Well, you mind if I hold one?"

I didn't really want to buy a Savage Axis with a generic Bushnell scope combo. But I have been wanting a 243 Win for quite a long time. I was trying to use logic and remind myself of the vow I just made the evening before that I won't spend money on firearms for a while.

So I texted my Dad, "Hey MC Sports is going out of business. They have a 243 Win here with a scope for barely $200. But I don't really need it for anything". My phone immediately rang. My Dad says, "You know I've always wanted a 243... It's a great cartridge. How many 243 Win rifles do they have for sale there? Ahh, you know I don't have much money right now. You know you have 2 sons and a 243 is the perfect cartridge for young boys, low recoil... We've also been talking about a pronghorn hunt and a 243 would be great... Did I mention that I've always wanted a 243 and that you have 2 sons that would like shooting it?" LOL. Anyways, my dad's excitement won me over and I honestly couldn't justify not buying it for that price. (Assume the included scope is worth about $40? So then the rifle seems like a really great deal then).

Even with all of the technology advances we have, it still takes a long time and a lot of hand written paperwork to purchase a firearm. So as the store worker is completing his portion of the paperwork I notice that 1 of the shotguns is actually a 20 gauge, not a 12 gauge like the rest. It was a Mossberg 500 pump with wood stock for $230, which seemed like a decent price. My older son has a birthday coming up so I ask about the 20 gauge. The store worker says, "Yeah these are a fantastic deal because you get the smooth bore with the chokes and it also comes with a ported rifled barrel with adjustable sights for that price"

Me - "S**t! Well, you mind if I hold one?"


Obviously I walked out of there with 2 new firearms.
04-18-2017, 08:18 PM
Re: Vow to not spend money on firearms for a while...
It's a sickness!!!
I told myself and my wife the same thing last month. I bought two guns since then. Lol
I will get a gun, set up to reload it, get a good load. Then I start thinking about another gun. I don't know what I'm going to do..
I just set up a savage long range Hunter 6.5 creed. Now I'm working on a Savage 10 243. I have a Lapua that only has 100 round thru it. I have two ARs that I haven't even shot yet, and I bought them before the election...I was thinking the other day, all of my current rifles are not even broke in yet. Lol
04-18-2017, 10:15 PM
Re: Vow to not spend money on firearms for a while...
I think this fits in here...

04-18-2017, 10:25 PM
Re: Vow to not spend money on firearms for a while...
That being said, I literally (just yesterday) bought 2 new scopes (Vortex HS-T 6-24x50 MRAD & SWFA SS 3-15x42 MilQuad) because they were both on sale at SWFA... $96 off the price of the HS-T ($543.99 vs. $639.99 regular price), and the SWFA was on sale for $399 AND it included the sunshade and the butler creek caps! Which is $235 off the regular price!!! I couldn't pass those up!

I will probably swap them onto current rifles, but then what to do with the nice high-quality scopes that I remove? I guess more quality stuff just collecting dust in the safe...

Just like Gohring said, it's a sickness.

If you hurry, you might could still catch the SWFA sale for a new optic for that new .243... The sale ends TONIGHT at midnight CST, so you got about an hour and a half!

Here's the SWFA SS that I got, it would be a perfect optic for that rifle.

https://swfa.com/catalog/product/view/id/114921/
