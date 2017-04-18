Vow to not spend money on firearms for a while...



On the way home from work I saw MC Sports was going out of business and everything was clearance priced. Figured I'd stop in quick.



Walking up I noticed they only had 2 rifles left on the shelf and about 6 shotguns. And oddly I felt good about that. I knew it would mean that I probably wouldn't want to buy whatever they were selling. In my mind walking up to the counter I said to myself, unless one of those rifles are a 243 Win or a 6.5 Creedmoor, just walk away no matter how low the price is.



Me - "Hey man, what are those rifles chambered in?"

Worker - "They're 243's..."

Me - "S**t! Well, you mind if I hold one?"



I didn't really want to buy a Savage Axis with a generic Bushnell scope combo. But I have been wanting a 243 Win for quite a long time. I was trying to use logic and remind myself of the vow I just made the evening before that I won't spend money on firearms for a while.



So I texted my Dad, "Hey MC Sports is going out of business. They have a 243 Win here with a scope for barely $200. But I don't really need it for anything". My phone immediately rang. My Dad says, "You know I've always wanted a 243... It's a great cartridge. How many 243 Win rifles do they have for sale there? Ahh, you know I don't have much money right now. You know you have 2 sons and a 243 is the perfect cartridge for young boys, low recoil... We've also been talking about a pronghorn hunt and a 243 would be great... Did I mention that I've always wanted a 243 and that you have 2 sons that would like shooting it?" LOL. Anyways, my dad's excitement won me over and I honestly couldn't justify not buying it for that price. (Assume the included scope is worth about $40? So then the rifle seems like a really great deal then).



Even with all of the technology advances we have, it still takes a long time and a lot of hand written paperwork to purchase a firearm. So as the store worker is completing his portion of the paperwork I notice that 1 of the shotguns is actually a 20 gauge, not a 12 gauge like the rest. It was a Mossberg 500 pump with wood stock for $230, which seemed like a decent price. My older son has a birthday coming up so I ask about the 20 gauge. The store worker says, "Yeah these are a fantastic deal because you get the smooth bore with the chokes and it also comes with a ported rifled barrel with adjustable sights for that price"



Me - "S**t! Well, you mind if I hold one?"





