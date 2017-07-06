Two New Hammers for the Creed



My son's 6.5-06 has a 8.5" twist and we will be changing him from the 124g Hammer Hunter to this new 110g Hammer Hunter. We should be able to easily run them over 3400fps. At 3400fps he will have a point blank range of 410y with a 350y zero. He will hold 1800fps to 850y.



Here is a pic of the two bullets sxs.









Steve Here we go! Two new Hammer Hunters designed to easily mag feed in the Creed. 99g and 110g based on the same form factor design of our new .338cal 213g bullet. Estimated bc on these new 6.5's using the form factor of 1.0 that the 213g .338cal produced out to 1100y comes in at .202 g7 for the 99g and .225 g7 for the 110g. Should be able to easily run the 99g at 3300fps and the 110g at 3200fps in the Creed. Looking at drops calculated at 1000' elev and standard atmosphere the 99g would produce a point blank range of 400y with a zero at 340y and carry 1800fps to 700y. The 110g would have a point blank range of 390y and carry 1800fps to 750y with 3200fps muzzle vel. These bullets are designed for hunting and will retain ~70% on impact. The 99g requires a min twist of 9.5" and the 110g wants a min twist of 8.75", so these guys will run easily in the old 264wm that were built with 9" twist and be super stable in the more common 8" twist that is current. As I have stated before I have come to the conclusion that 1.5sg that is considered fully stable is a min sg for terminal performance. Stability factors over 1.5 have better terminal performance.My son's 6.5-06 has a 8.5" twist and we will be changing him from the 124g Hammer Hunter to this new 110g Hammer Hunter. We should be able to easily run them over 3400fps. At 3400fps he will have a point blank range of 410y with a 350y zero. He will hold 1800fps to 850y.Here is a pic of the two bullets sxs.Steve



Advanced Technology

Simply Better



www.hammerbullets.com Hammer BulletsAdvanced TechnologySimply Better

To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question. __________________To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.