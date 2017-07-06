Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Two New Hammers for the Creed
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Two New Hammers for the Creed
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 12:36 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,956
Two New Hammers for the Creed
Here we go! Two new Hammer Hunters designed to easily mag feed in the Creed. 99g and 110g based on the same form factor design of our new .338cal 213g bullet. Estimated bc on these new 6.5's using the form factor of 1.0 that the 213g .338cal produced out to 1100y comes in at .202 g7 for the 99g and .225 g7 for the 110g. Should be able to easily run the 99g at 3300fps and the 110g at 3200fps in the Creed. Looking at drops calculated at 1000' elev and standard atmosphere the 99g would produce a point blank range of 400y with a zero at 340y and carry 1800fps to 700y. The 110g would have a point blank range of 390y and carry 1800fps to 750y with 3200fps muzzle vel. These bullets are designed for hunting and will retain ~70% on impact. The 99g requires a min twist of 9.5" and the 110g wants a min twist of 8.75", so these guys will run easily in the old 264wm that were built with 9" twist and be super stable in the more common 8" twist that is current. As I have stated before I have come to the conclusion that 1.5sg that is considered fully stable is a min sg for terminal performance. Stability factors over 1.5 have better terminal performance.

My son's 6.5-06 has a 8.5" twist and we will be changing him from the 124g Hammer Hunter to this new 110g Hammer Hunter. We should be able to easily run them over 3400fps. At 3400fps he will have a point blank range of 410y with a 350y zero. He will hold 1800fps to 850y.

Here is a pic of the two bullets sxs.


Two New Hammers for the Creed-new-6.5s.jpg

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-07-2017, 01:20 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,889
Re: Two New Hammers for the Creed
Thanks for the info. Am rebarreling to 6.5 in an old rifle.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-07-2017, 01:27 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,705
Re: Two New Hammers for the Creed
Quote:
Originally Posted by Dosh View Post
Thanks for the info. Am rebarreling to 6.5 in an old rifle.
Same here.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-07-2017, 04:55 PM
Edd Edd is online now
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,333
Re: Two New Hammers for the Creed
What is the length of that 99 gr bullet?
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-07-2017, 06:15 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,956
Re: Two New Hammers for the Creed
Quote:
Originally Posted by Edd View Post
What is the length of that 99 gr bullet?
1.145" and the nose will allow you to seat very easily in the Creed and mag feed.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-07-2017, 08:18 PM
Edd Edd is online now
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,333
Re: Two New Hammers for the Creed
That's seems really short for a bullet with a boat tail. How long is the boat tail?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC