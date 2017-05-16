Re: Twist rates? So right now I'm pushing the Hornady eldx 212 gr. at 2860. I normally elk hunting is done around 4000-6000 feet and hopefully colder than 32 degrees. I would think that I could get the 215s to around the same speed as the hornadys. From what I have read with the way the Berger's are made some people are getting a little more speed out of them than other bullets of the same class. So we will see. Maybe get some in a couple weeks after payday and try them out.