Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Twist rates?
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 08:30 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Oregon
Posts: 6
Twist rates?
OK so I have a 300 win mag with a 1:10 twist. I wanted to try the Berger 215 hybrids but they recommend a 1:9 twist. My question is how much will this effect the flight of the bullet at long range. I'm currently using Hornady 212 eldx so it makes sense to me that the weight and bc is close to the same so it may not make a difference. Or do I just need to shoot some and see.
  #2  
Unread 05-16-2017, 08:42 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,934
Re: Twist rates?
If I had a 1-10" twist I wouldn't hesitate to use 215's, and expect good results.

If i was building new it would have a 1-9".

The trend in long range is longer bullets, and faster twists, even with some bullets that have performed well with the older standard.
  #3  
Unread 05-16-2017, 08:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Oregon
Posts: 6
Re: Twist rates?
Thanks. I better just go get some and try them out.
  #4  
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:01 PM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,301
Re: Twist rates?
Your altitude and temperature are important factors. At 2850 fps, 32°, and 2500' altitude, a 10 inch twist will give you complete stability.
  #5  
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:06 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Oregon
Posts: 6
Re: Twist rates?
So right now I'm pushing the Hornady eldx 212 gr. at 2860. I normally elk hunting is done around 4000-6000 feet and hopefully colder than 32 degrees. I would think that I could get the 215s to around the same speed as the hornadys. From what I have read with the way the Berger's are made some people are getting a little more speed out of them than other bullets of the same class. So we will see. Maybe get some in a couple weeks after payday and try them out.
  #6  
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:12 PM
Edd Edd is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,301
Re: Twist rates?
Velocity is the least important part. At 4000' altitude and 10° temps, the bullet will be stable at 2750 fps.
  #7  
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:13 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Oregon
Posts: 6
Re: Twist rates?
Awesome. That's what I wanted to here. Thank-you
