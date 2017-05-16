Twist rates?

OK so I have a 300 win mag with a 1:10 twist. I wanted to try the Berger 215 hybrids but they recommend a 1:9 twist. My question is how much will this effect the flight of the bullet at long range. I'm currently using Hornady 212 eldx so it makes sense to me that the weight and bc is close to the same so it may not make a difference. Or do I just need to shoot some and see.
So right now I'm pushing the Hornady eldx 212 gr. at 2860. I normally elk hunting is done around 4000-6000 feet and hopefully colder than 32 degrees. I would think that I could get the 215s to around the same speed as the hornadys. From what I have read with the way the Berger's are made some people are getting a little more speed out of them than other bullets of the same class. So we will see. Maybe get some in a couple weeks after payday and try them out.