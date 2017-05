Re: Tweaking a Savage LWH While I don't have any experience with that particular model, I have 110 and don't have any issues with the bolt. How much has this rifle been used? Perhaps you just need to cycle the bolt a bit and see if it gets better before adding abrasives to the mix. Or perhaps work the bolt slowly to see where it is hanging up then examine closely to see what might be causing it.



FWIW, __________________

Dennis



Neither common sense nor common courtesy are very common any more!