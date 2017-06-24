Trying the SwitchLug I bought a switchlug to see if it works as advertised. I built a 6.5 GAP 4S and a 28 Nosler on a 700 Ti Action. Barrels are: 6.5mm 1:8 Proof and a 7mm 1:8 Bartlein.

I´ll bed it tomorrow an maybe try it next week. I used a Manners EH-1 for it. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











