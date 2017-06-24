Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-24-2017, 08:23 PM
Prieto9000
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 265
Trying the SwitchLug
I bought a switchlug to see if it works as advertised. I built a 6.5 GAP 4S and a 28 Nosler on a 700 Ti Action. Barrels are: 6.5mm 1:8 Proof and a 7mm 1:8 Bartlein.
I´ll bed it tomorrow an maybe try it next week. I used a Manners EH-1 for it.
06-24-2017, 08:30 PM
rickiesrevenge
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 133
Re: Trying the SwitchLug
Whats the point of this lug?
Aaron
06-24-2017, 08:36 PM
Prieto9000
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 265
Re: Trying the SwitchLug
This allows you to swap barrels by using only a torque wrench. No special tools needed and it can be done anywhere. It´s supposed to hold your zero for caliber every time you switch the barrel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjHqB6WMzVM
