Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

Trying the SwitchLug
06-24-2017, 08:23 PM
I bought a switchlug to see if it works as advertised. I built a 6.5 GAP 4S and a 28 Nosler on a 700 Ti Action. Barrels are: 6.5mm 1:8 Proof and a 7mm 1:8 Bartlein.
I´ll bed it tomorrow an maybe try it next week. I used a Manners EH-1 for it.
Trying the SwitchLug-2017-06-07-photo-00000715_zpsplav0kpi.jpg   Trying the SwitchLug-2017-06-07-photo-00000714_zpsu7ky1p5v.jpg  

Trying the SwitchLug-2017-06-22-photo-00000725_zpsja91isqz.jpg   Trying the SwitchLug-2017-06-22-photo-00000724_zpsp5isiubb.jpg  

Trying the SwitchLug-2017-06-22-photo-00000722_zpsbbguzngl.jpg   Trying the SwitchLug-2017-06-22-photo-00000727_zpsjptx5vet.jpg  

06-24-2017, 08:30 PM
Whats the point of this lug?

Aaron
06-24-2017, 08:36 PM
Whats the point of this lug?

Aaron
This allows you to swap barrels by using only a torque wrench. No special tools needed and it can be done anywhere. It´s supposed to hold your zero for caliber every time you switch the barrel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjHqB6WMzVM
