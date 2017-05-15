Re: Trigger pull weight Kind of funny this has come up, my dad and I were just having this conversation about a week ago. I used to think a good crisp clean breaking 2.5lb trigger was all I ever needed or wanted. Then I had one that was tuned up and was around 2-2.25lbs. Then I started having all my Jewels set to 1.5lbs. I have a couple little CZ 527's that I've tuned the trigger on myself and they're right around 12oz. Those little 527's have a sweet trigger in them and are so easy to tune, especially if you replace the spring. I don't know that I'll go much lower than 1.5lbs in my larger stuff but I sure like a really light trigger in the small critter rifles.



What really sucks about getting used to a good light trigger is when I go shoot my rimfire rifles but with enough work I've been able to get those down around 2-ish lbs. with minimal or no creep but it takes a lot of work on some of them because the triggers in those things is soooo crappy.



I guess it's all in what you get used to but once you get used to a really good trigger then pick up something with a bad trigger, it's almost difficult to shoot the thing.