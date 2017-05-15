Trigger pull weight

Quote:
Originally Posted by Mikecr
I can't stand a trigger over a few ounces, or with travel so low that I bottom out the pull.
I'm totally happy with ~2oz pull, at the range and in the field.
My current favorite is Bix & Andy triggers. They are light(like a BR Jewel), while adjustable in travel like an Anschutz 2-stage.
I don't like safety mechanisms. This is one of the first things deleted in my guns, along with any magazine and/or plunger ejection.
My safety is never chambering a round until fully decided & ready to kill something.
That method only works where there are no man eaters. I carry a round in the chamber - almost always when in the habitat of bears - when hunting by myself, and depend on the safety to be functional. When I'm on my own, it's much simpler to ensure the muzzle isn't pointing at me.
I sometimes carry a round in the chamber when hunting with a companion. There the risk of the muzzle errantly pointing at my companion increases.
Around 2 lbs trigger pull is about as light as I care for in a large game hunting rifle used for long range hunting. My definition of long range maxes out at around 1000yds. Jewel triggers...
This is just another example of how answers to questions can be different for different hunting conditions in different places.