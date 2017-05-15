Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Trigger pull weight
Unread 05-15-2017, 01:01 PM
Trigger pull weight
What trigger pull weight do you find works well for LRS. 2 1/2 lb. seems good for most applications to me but how about LRS. 1 1/2 could be too light? What do you guys have your rifles trigger set at?
Unread 05-15-2017, 01:15 PM
Re: Trigger pull weight
All mine are between 1.4 and 1.6 lbs
Unread 05-15-2017, 01:44 PM
Re: Trigger pull weight
My lighter carry rifles are set at 1.5 to 2.5 lbs depending on the trigger (factory or aftermarket). My heavy long range rig is set at a pound. All triggers have some overtravel but no creep.
The critters have to win every time, I only have to win once.

Unread 05-15-2017, 02:09 PM
Re: Trigger pull weight
I can't stand a trigger over a few ounces, or with travel so low that I bottom out the pull.
I'm totally happy with ~2oz pull, at the range and in the field.
My current favorite is Bix & Andy triggers. They are light(like a BR Jewel), while adjustable in travel like an Anschutz 2-stage.

I don't like safety mechanisms. This is one of the first things deleted in my guns, along with any magazine and/or plunger ejection.
My safety is never chambering a round until fully decided & ready to kill something.
Unread 05-15-2017, 02:11 PM
Re: Trigger pull weight
I can't stand a trigger over a few ounces, or with travel so low that I bottom out the pull.
I'm totally happy with ~2oz pull, at the range and in the field.
My current favorite is Bix & Andy triggers. They are light(like a BR Jewel), while adjustable in travel like an Anschutz 2-stage.

I don't like safety mechanisms. This is one of the first things deleted in my guns, along with any magazine and/or plunger ejection.
My safety is never chambering a round until fully decided & ready to kill something.
Wow, that is exactly what I do and use!
Unread 05-15-2017, 02:21 PM
Re: Trigger pull weight
I can't stand a trigger over a few ounces, or with travel so low that I bottom out the pull.
I'm totally happy with ~2oz pull, at the range and in the field.
My current favorite is Bix & Andy triggers. They are light(like a BR Jewel), while adjustable in travel like an Anschutz 2-stage.

I don't like safety mechanisms. This is one of the first things deleted in my guns, along with any magazine and/or plunger ejection.
My safety is never chambering a round until fully decided & ready to kill something.
That method only works where there are no man eaters. I carry a round in the chamber - almost always when in the habitat of bears - when hunting by myself, and depend on the safety to be functional. When I'm on my own, it's much simpler to ensure the muzzle isn't pointing at me.

I sometimes carry a round in the chamber when hunting with a companion. There the risk of the muzzle errantly pointing at my companion increases.

Around 2 lbs trigger pull is about as light as I care for in a large game hunting rifle used for long range hunting. My definition of long range maxes out at around 1000yds. Jewel triggers...

This is just another example of how answers to questions can be different for different hunting conditions in different places.
Unread 05-15-2017, 03:31 PM
Re: Trigger pull weight
Kind of funny this has come up, my dad and I were just having this conversation about a week ago. I used to think a good crisp clean breaking 2.5lb trigger was all I ever needed or wanted. Then I had one that was tuned up and was around 2-2.25lbs. Then I started having all my Jewels set to 1.5lbs. I have a couple little CZ 527's that I've tuned the trigger on myself and they're right around 12oz. Those little 527's have a sweet trigger in them and are so easy to tune, especially if you replace the spring. I don't know that I'll go much lower than 1.5lbs in my larger stuff but I sure like a really light trigger in the small critter rifles.

What really sucks about getting used to a good light trigger is when I go shoot my rimfire rifles but with enough work I've been able to get those down around 2-ish lbs. with minimal or no creep but it takes a lot of work on some of them because the triggers in those things is soooo crappy.

I guess it's all in what you get used to but once you get used to a really good trigger then pick up something with a bad trigger, it's almost difficult to shoot the thing.
