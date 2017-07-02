     close
Torque values for Tikka T3 action to stock bolts?
Torque values for Tikka T3 action to stock bolts?
Did a search on the web, and there were too many different numbers being thrown around to create doubt. I'm remounting my action and barrel to the factory stock, with new bolts from MT. I've got an email inquiry on this request, but they're understandably busy, and I have not received a reply yet. In the meantime, does anyone know for sure? The web put out numbers like 40lbs inch for the rear, and 35lbs inch for the front, but those were just close guestimations.

I'd appreciate it, and thank you

SP1
I'd appreciate it, and thank you
    Re: Torque values for Tikka T3 action to stock bolts?
    When doing my factory stock if I went above 33 inch pounds it flexed the plastic trigger guard and would bind the magazine. Experiment until the mag binds then back it out a little is what I would do.
