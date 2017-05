Tikka T3X 300 Win Mag- Overall / Twist rate thoughts? I've been kicking tires on one of these and I was curious if anybody has input on them, good or bad. It looks to me like they fixed most of what need fixing on the T3, and it appears to be a fine little weapon for the money. Secondary question would be around the 1:11" twist rate and 24ish" barrel. Would that be best served with 180-190gr bullets, or will it properly stabilize the 210gr stuff?