#
1
05-03-2017, 09:47 PM
TexasTB
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: North Texas
Posts: 31
Tikka T3
I just picked up a Tikka T3 308 and I will be converting it to a 7mm-08 with a Bartlein 8.7 twist .284 barrel. It is my first Tikka. Does the action need to be blueprinted like a Rem 700?
Thanks, TB
#
2
05-03-2017, 09:50 PM
lilharcher
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 362
Re: Tikka T3
Usually not.....my smith evaluated mine and could have charged me for it, but said it didn't need to be blueprinted. Mine shoots great.
