Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Tikka T3
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Tikka T3
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: North Texas
Posts: 31
Tikka T3
I just picked up a Tikka T3 308 and I will be converting it to a 7mm-08 with a Bartlein 8.7 twist .284 barrel. It is my first Tikka. Does the action need to be blueprinted like a Rem 700?

Thanks, TB
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-03-2017, 09:50 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 362
Re: Tikka T3
Usually not.....my smith evaluated mine and could have charged me for it, but said it didn't need to be blueprinted. Mine shoots great.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 338 Edge Throat Length and Cartridge OAL | Manners stocks »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:31 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC