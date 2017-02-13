Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tikka in 6.5x55 "the Swede"
02-13-2017, 09:09 PM
Tikka in 6.5x55 "the Swede"
I posted earlier about my new Cooper Excalibur XLR in 6.5x284. Things are progressing very nicely and I'm shooting it alot. My other rifle is a Tikka Superlight in 7mm REM mag, it shoots great, but loves stout loads. It's great on animals but brutal at the range . I don't want to fry my Cooper, so I bought at a steal a leftover Tikka t3, not an x in 6.5x55. It has the classic walnut stock and I'm upgrading to a steel recoil lug vs aluminum, and a metal bolt shroud. Alot of the handloads recipes are for 26" barrels, mine is 22 and 2/3". I'm looking for a "pleasant" load that will keep tight out to 300 yds, lower recoil and minimized muzzle blast. This is more a Wisconsin whitetail woods gun that will hopefully be fun and rewarding out at the range. My preferred bullets are Nosler Acubonds and Berger VLDs in the 130 to 140 range. Any suggestions?
02-13-2017, 10:45 PM
My load is 47.5 grains of h4831sc, fed 210m, 140gr hvld in lapua brass. Gets 2790 fps in 24" barrel. As always what's safe in my gun may not be in yours.
