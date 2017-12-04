Threading barrel without having brake in hand Hey guys,

I've bounced all over the place deciding what to build next, but I now have specs and I'm moving forward. Or I was.



I'm building off of a stainless model 70 action. I put in my order for an MCM A3-5 edge, and sent an order to PACNOR for a 24" sendero chambered in 30 Nosler. This is my first time ordering a custom barrel, so I was surprised when PacNor asked how long I want the tenon cut for the brake.



The problem is that I put in my brake order with JEC 3 months ago. So far they have not responded to multiple emails and calls. I have no idea when I will see this thing.



So, is there a standard tenon length? I want the brake timed to fit without a bunch of shims, just for aesthetic reasons. I don't want to wait 6 more months to have the brake in hand, but I don't want to compromise the quality of the work either.



How should I handle this?