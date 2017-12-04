Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Threading barrel without having brake in hand
04-12-2017, 08:34 PM
Threading barrel without having brake in hand
Hey guys,
I've bounced all over the place deciding what to build next, but I now have specs and I'm moving forward. Or I was.

I'm building off of a stainless model 70 action. I put in my order for an MCM A3-5 edge, and sent an order to PACNOR for a 24" sendero chambered in 30 Nosler. This is my first time ordering a custom barrel, so I was surprised when PacNor asked how long I want the tenon cut for the brake.

The problem is that I put in my brake order with JEC 3 months ago. So far they have not responded to multiple emails and calls. I have no idea when I will see this thing.

So, is there a standard tenon length? I want the brake timed to fit without a bunch of shims, just for aesthetic reasons. I don't want to wait 6 more months to have the brake in hand, but I don't want to compromise the quality of the work either.

How should I handle this?
04-12-2017, 09:44 PM
Re: Threading barrel without having brake in hand
Buy a Terminator 3 and have them install it.
04-12-2017, 10:11 PM
Re: Threading barrel without having brake in hand
I think I'd order another brake. I ordered a Alamo 4 star to test and it was 2-3 months to get a response. I canceled the order when they finally responded. No brake is worth waiting that long for.
