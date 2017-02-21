Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Thoughts on Which single shot?
Looking to add a single shot center fire rifle to the safe. Wondering who has experience with them. I have only handled the h&r handi rifle. I love the look of the ruger and t/c.
The plan would be a cartridge for longer range work. I currently have a reasonable spread of cartridges but nothing for really reaching out on larger stuff. . I currently own a 223 , 6.5 swede, 280 rem , 308, 7-08, 6mm rem, 7.5x55 375 h&h and of course a 30-06. I was thinking maybe a 7stw or 8mm rem. Although 7mm rem mag and 300 win mag are easily attainable. Any info or thoughts and field experiences are appreciated.
I like the #1A's, but really it's a style issue.
Savage makes single shot bolt action rifles. Remington used to. Otherwise, my pick would be an 1885 Hi-Wal with a good barrel.
gary
