swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.

looking for feed back on the 130gr. on performance ? is bc real or inflated ? and how they fly ?



Apparently their jackets are just too thin and too soft to maintain integrity consistently.



I experienced the same types of failures on both white tailed deer and African game and finally just gave up on them.



If I were going to shoot a bonded bullet I'd stick to the Hornady Interbond or Nosler Accubond and Accubond LR's.



