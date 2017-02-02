     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-02-2017, 08:57 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 143
swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
looking for feed back on the 130gr. on performance ? is bc real or inflated ? and how they fly ?

thanks
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:30 PM
    Edd Edd is offline
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,172
    Re: swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
    This is what Bryan Litz said about it.........

    I measured a G1 BC of .491 for that bullet. G7 BC is .251.

    It's got a decent ogive design, but a poor (short and steep) boat tail for base drag reduction. Certainly not a design that could possibly produce a .571 average G1 BC. Even at 3000 fps, the G1 BC is just .515, degrading to .453 at 1500 fps.

    None of my analysis included group shooting (precision) testing so I can't comment on that. They may be extremely precise, but the BC claim is not accurate.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:48 PM
    Official LRH Sponsor
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2011
    Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
    Posts: 7,856
    Re: swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by jotrot View Post
    looking for feed back on the 130gr. on performance ? is bc real or inflated ? and how they fly ?

    thanks
    They fly well but I and others have had a lot of problems with overexpansion from them and failing to track true through a target taking unexplained and unpredictable turns.

    Apparently their jackets are just too thin and too soft to maintain integrity consistently.

    I experienced the same types of failures on both white tailed deer and African game and finally just gave up on them.

    If I were going to shoot a bonded bullet I'd stick to the Hornady Interbond or Nosler Accubond and Accubond LR's.

    I've never had a Hornady Interbond fail to do just exactly what it's designed to do. Fortunately they are back in production and should be on the shelves again before too long.
    __________________
    Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:51 PM
    Edd Edd is offline
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,172
    Re: swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    Apparently their jackets are just too thin and too soft to maintain integrity consistently.
    Too thin? Have you ever cut one in half?
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:54 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2006
    Location: Shangri-La
    Posts: 956
    Re: swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
    My 6.5 rem mag likes them at ~3175 fps and .060" off the lands

    Can't speak to the BC but do think it is inflated AS ARE ALL THE OTHERS. Do think that the BC has to be equal or superior to most all the others, whatever those BC's actually are

    The bullet itself is a sterling performer on game. Haven't trapped one yet and all game has been pass thru's and DRT

    Besides, really sexy looking

    __________________
    If you can read this, thank a teacher.......if you are reading this in English, thank a soldier.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:57 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2001
    Posts: 396
    Re: swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
    If anything, I believe scirocco jackets to be too thick, thus encouraging more of a pancaking effect upon impact instead of allowing the jacket to fold backwards and reduce frontal area for more penetration. I saw it firsthand with a 180gr 300 RUM in the neck of a 2yo mule deer. It didn't exit, and looked more like a coin than a mushroom.
    __________________
    God Bless and Shoot Straight
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 11:18 PM
    Official LRH Sponsor
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2011
    Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
    Posts: 7,856
    Re: swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Edd View Post
    Too thin? Have you ever cut one in half?
    Didn't have to since the jackets on those recovered made it pretty obvious that either the alloy used isn't strong enough or it's too thin to maintain integrity.

    If not for this problem they'd have a great product. It doesn't matter how accurate a bullet is if it doesn't give consistent, predictable terminal performance I won't shoot them at game animals.

    I initially wrote it off as a fluke with one batch of 6.5's until I saw the same thing happening with bullets of different weights and calibers with some frequency.
    __________________
    Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « Bullet Choice | .270 Build Help-Berger 170 EOL »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC