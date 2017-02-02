swift scirocco II 6.5 cal. 130gr.

Quote:
jotrot
looking for feed back on the 130gr. on performance ? is bc real or inflated ? and how they fly ?
thanks
They fly well but I and others have had a lot of problems with overexpansion from them and failing to track true through a target taking unexplained and unpredictable turns.
Apparently their jackets are just too thin and too soft to maintain integrity consistently.
I experienced the same types of failures on both white tailed deer and African game and finally just gave up on them.
If I were going to shoot a bonded bullet I'd stick to the Hornady Interbond or Nosler Accubond and Accubond LR's.
I've never had a Hornady Interbond fail to do just exactly what it's designed to do. Fortunately they are back in production and should be on the shelves again before too long.