Suggestions on how to start a build.
Unread 02-11-2017, 09:52 AM
Suggestions on how to start a build.
Hey guys, I'm in the process of building up a couple rifles but have to do so over time because of limited funds.
Here is what I'm starting with.
Both Rem 700 actions, both B&C stocks (one is already bedded to action).
-What I want to do to both is new bbls (& clambering), action truing, bolt/bbl fluting, tac knobs.
Am I better off buying bbls as I can and sending off bolts at separate times?
Unread 02-11-2017, 12:08 PM
Re: Suggestions on how to start a build.
If you order the barrels fluted talk to your gunsmith and see if he offers bolt fluting. If you get unfluted barrel blanks, look at kampfield customs or twisted barrel for both barrel and bolt fluting. Then when you get them back send them to your smith.
Unread 02-11-2017, 12:18 PM
Re: Suggestions on how to start a build.
What works for me ...

1. Establish a realistic budget.
2. Consult/work closely with a reputable and competent gunsmith who is going to build the rifle for you.
3. Acquire all the parts required so you get to control awaiting parts delays/bottlenecks.

Good luck!
« Please critique my build plan for .300WSM | - »
