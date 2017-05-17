Sub 17 cal barrels, where to find?

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



A friend and I are discussing each of is getting a sub 17 cal rifle and are leaning towards the 14 squirrel. The hard part right now is finding 14 caliber barrels. Does anyone know of any company that still produces them? I'd prefer a blank as I don't know what action I would put it on. Ether switch barrel my current cz527 that is a 22 hornet, or pick up another CZ or a savage 25 to build off of so it'll be a repeater. If the 14 doesn't work out, then I'm content going with a 17 squirrel as just picking up a 17 hornet cz527 and having the barrel cut back and rechambered.

Kyle
