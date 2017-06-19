Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues.
Unread 06-19-2017, 09:38 AM
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 212
stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues.
im finishing up my first true build and im running into some issues.

this is a 28 nolser on a stiller tac 300 action. machine work done by long rifles inc.

i bough a mcmillan carbon game scout that was inlet ready for the stiller and hawkins bottom metal. i went with a wyatt extended box so i had to machine the action. so far so good.

i fit everything together yesterday and the action is canted in the stock, a good 2-3 degrees. there is mega slop in the action inlet, but when everything is torqued down, it keeps rotating the action down a little making the scope base out of square with the stock.

mcmillan claims their stocks dont need to be bedded, but to fix this issue, i would have to alter the inlet with bedding to square everything out.

should i go back to mcmillan with this stock or am i over thinking this and i should just bed to square it.?
Attached Thumbnails
stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues.-img_5166.jpg  
No free nation has ever been conquered that did not first fail from within.
Unread 06-19-2017, 01:22 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 103
Re: stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues.
the rifle will never shoot its best without a good bedding job.
Unread 06-19-2017, 01:34 PM
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 112
Re: stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues.
Why would you spend that much money on a really nice long range rig and then not bed it?
I would bed it and not worry about it.
Very nice looking rifle.
Unread 06-19-2017, 01:46 PM
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 212
Re: stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues.
i know i should bed it and i was going to bed the recoil lug. i guess my question is, is bedding the entire action the way to fix my issue at hand?
No free nation has ever been conquered that did not first fail from within.
