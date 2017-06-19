stiller tac 300 in mcmillan carbon game scout, issues. im finishing up my first true build and im running into some issues.



this is a 28 nolser on a stiller tac 300 action. machine work done by long rifles inc.



i bough a mcmillan carbon game scout that was inlet ready for the stiller and hawkins bottom metal. i went with a wyatt extended box so i had to machine the action. so far so good.



i fit everything together yesterday and the action is canted in the stock, a good 2-3 degrees. there is mega slop in the action inlet, but when everything is torqued down, it keeps rotating the action down a little making the scope base out of square with the stock.



mcmillan claims their stocks dont need to be bedded, but to fix this issue, i would have to alter the inlet with bedding to square everything out.



should i go back to mcmillan with this stock or am i over thinking this and i should just bed to square it.? Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger __________________

No free nation has ever been conquered that did not first fail from within.