Re: Siamese Mauser I would say to go with the 7x57R, but in an AI configuration. You can get decent brass that way. With RL-26 and Berger 175 EH's, you can achieve .280 Remington class ballistics at moderate pressure, which your action can easily withstand. I am running that bullet and powder in a Ruger #1A 7x57. Getting 2750 from a 22" barrel. If you plug those numbers into a ballistics calculator, I believe you will find that such a combo is capable of reaching out a considerable distance.



Along the same lines, 7x65R may also be worth consideration. I am not sure of the dimensions of the Siamese Mauser. But, if it has a 3.3" mag box, like most other mausers, it should easily work with either the 7x57R or the 7x65R.



BTW, RWS sells brass in the U.S. for 6.5x57R, 6.5x65R, 7x57R, and 7x65R. This stuff is known to be on par with Lapua for strength and toughness.