Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Siamese Mauser
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Siamese Mauser
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:00 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: I live in statesville nc
Posts: 18
Siamese Mauser
Hello all, I have a Siamese Mauser action that I would like to turn into a nice rifle. The action has been untouched, and looking for options on chamberings. Any and all options appreciated, just not a 45-70
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: manitoba
Posts: 47
Re: Siamese Mauser
It wouldn't be a super long range cartridge but the 7.62x54R will fit without any mods to the action or magazine/boltface or the 30-40 Krag in a wildcat form 6mm, 25 krag, 35 krag or 30-40 improved.

Then you have the .348 or one of its wildcat version, 450 Alaskan.

Unfortunately the stock is strictly custom, unless someone has started making an inlet for it, since the last time I modded one, which was 20 yrs ago.

It's designed for a rimmed cartridge which will make it a bit hard to work with.

I did one for my dad that had a sporter process started, before he got it, so no rifle of collectible value was sacrificed, but as a LR rifle there are better base actions to use.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: I live in statesville nc
Posts: 18
Re: Siamese Mauser
I completely agree, tho I have wanted one of these for a long time. How would the .25 Kara improved fair with today's new powders
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-02-2017, 08:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: I live in statesville nc
Posts: 18
Re: Siamese Mauser
Krag lol
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-02-2017, 10:46 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 1,341
Re: Siamese Mauser
I would say to go with the 7x57R, but in an AI configuration. You can get decent brass that way. With RL-26 and Berger 175 EH's, you can achieve .280 Remington class ballistics at moderate pressure, which your action can easily withstand. I am running that bullet and powder in a Ruger #1A 7x57. Getting 2750 from a 22" barrel. If you plug those numbers into a ballistics calculator, I believe you will find that such a combo is capable of reaching out a considerable distance.

Along the same lines, 7x65R may also be worth consideration. I am not sure of the dimensions of the Siamese Mauser. But, if it has a 3.3" mag box, like most other mausers, it should easily work with either the 7x57R or the 7x65R.

BTW, RWS sells brass in the U.S. for 6.5x57R, 6.5x65R, 7x57R, and 7x65R. This stuff is known to be on par with Lapua for strength and toughness.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Which Action for a Custom .338 Lapua AI? | Questions about bedding a Mauser »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC