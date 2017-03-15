Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges
03-15-2017, 07:09 PM
Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges
I'm working on a short barrel/short range target/deer rifle and need input on caliber selection. Looks like 308 and 7-08 are good options for short barrel efficiency and smooth cycling but I'd like something that is more suited for target shooting when not hunting. I'm looking at 6BR 6dasher 6Lapua 6xc 6.5lapua. Hunting small white tails at around 100. I need it to run smooth thru a 700 bdl magazine. Probably 16.5 to 20 inch heavy barrel. I appreciate any info on how I could expect these cartridges to perform with this setup.
03-15-2017, 07:51 PM
Re: Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges
A guy I shoot with has a 19" 6.5x47 and it's awesome at moderate ranges . Lapua brass is a bonus also
03-15-2017, 07:52 PM
Re: Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges
I doubt the BR and dasher would feed well with the standard mag box. You'd probably end up using a center feed Wyatts for reliable feeding. The 6/6.5 Lapua and 6XC will feed well with a factory box and follower.

Another option for a hunting/target shooting cartridge is the 260 rem or 260 ai.
03-15-2017, 08:10 PM
Re: Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges
A .300 BLK with a 168 VLD would work great for dispatching whitetails at 100-150 yards. Super cheap to reload for, and extremely efficient with short barrels.

Remington SPS Tactical, Bolt Action, .300 AAC Blackout, 16.5" Barrel, 5 Rounds - 634115, Bolt Action at Sportsman's Guide
03-15-2017, 08:14 PM
Re: Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges
A .300 BLK with a 168 VLD would work great for dispatching whitetails at 100-150 yards. Super cheap to reload for, and extremely efficient with short barrels.

Remington SPS Tactical, Bolt Action, .300 AAC Blackout, 16.5" Barrel, 5 Rounds - 634115, Bolt Action at Sportsman's Guide
There you go.
