Short barrel/short range target/deer cartridges I'm working on a short barrel/short range target/deer rifle and need input on caliber selection. Looks like 308 and 7-08 are good options for short barrel efficiency and smooth cycling but I'd like something that is more suited for target shooting when not hunting. I'm looking at 6BR 6dasher 6Lapua 6xc 6.5lapua. Hunting small white tails at around 100. I need it to run smooth thru a 700 bdl magazine. Probably 16.5 to 20 inch heavy barrel. I appreciate any info on how I could expect these cartridges to perform with this setup.