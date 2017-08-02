short barrel 300 load options So, I'm running a Tikka T3 boar hunter with the 21" barrel and a silencerco omega suppressor. Right now I'm using a sierra 165gr game king and running in the 2850fps range with IMR4350. My question is this.... anyone use a faster powder and get better velocity from a short 300? I'm also wondering if a re-barrel, to 300WSM in that length, would gain me anything other than a more expensive barrel. I don't need heavier bullets to kill deer with, so I'd like to stick with the 160ish bullets as a compromise between weight and velocity potential. I'd also like to stay with a 20-22" barrel to keep it handy with the can on. Last edited by 86alaskan; 02-08-2017 at 04:04 PM . Reason: misspelling