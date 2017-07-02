Shooting Steel There was a 4"X4" piece of 3/8" mild steel laying around. Don't ask me why but I was wondering how far it would fly if shot with a high power rifle so I stuck it in the crotch of a tree, got back about 10 yards and let fly with my 6mm Rem running 100 grain Sierra Game Kings. Sure enough it flew about 10 yards. I went and picked it up and was very surprised to see a hole about the size of a mushroomed bullet blown right through it. It actually looked like the hole was melted through it. That was many years ago and the reason I bring it up - I'm thinking of getting some steel to shoot at long range as in 1,000 yards and at least I know not to use mild steel. Does anyone out there have a steel target that they would recommend?