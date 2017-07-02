     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Shooting Steel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Shooting Steel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-07-2017, 09:39 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 914
Shooting Steel
There was a 4"X4" piece of 3/8" mild steel laying around. Don't ask me why but I was wondering how far it would fly if shot with a high power rifle so I stuck it in the crotch of a tree, got back about 10 yards and let fly with my 6mm Rem running 100 grain Sierra Game Kings. Sure enough it flew about 10 yards. I went and picked it up and was very surprised to see a hole about the size of a mushroomed bullet blown right through it. It actually looked like the hole was melted through it. That was many years ago and the reason I bring it up - I'm thinking of getting some steel to shoot at long range as in 1,000 yards and at least I know not to use mild steel. Does anyone out there have a steel target that they would recommend?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-07-2017, 10:07 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
    Posts: 62
    Re: Shooting Steel
    Hello,

    Big Dog Steel is about as good of steel target and business you can find


    THEIS
    __________________


    Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Simple Survey Here Please? | Savage 6,5 Creedmoor Build »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:54 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC