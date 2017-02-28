Share your Barnes XLR bullet experiences I just received my Tikka T3 in 300wsm that has a 1:11 barrel twist. If at all possible I wish to develop a single load for all my hunting with this rifle from deer to elk. I need some factual first hand experienced based information on 175 grain Barnes XLR bullets from those who have actually used them to take deer and elk at 600 yards and under. Per Barnes tech info the XLR will perform from 1600fps to as fast as you wish to push them.



The reason I prefer Barnes is they have served me superbly without fail loaded in the discontinued Federal Barnes Tipped Expander sabot slug ammo to kill over a dozen deer and an equal number of deer killed using their all copper ML bullets out of my Savage 10ML-II smokeless ML pushed at extremely high (for a ML) velocities. But I have never used or reloaded them in a CF rifle and would like some solid fact based information before I invest the time and money to reload them and then travel the 2.5 hours from my home to the only long range shooting facility near me how ever many times it takes to dial in my rifle out to 600 yards.



Thanks,

DY.