Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
#
1
03-30-2017, 07:54 PM
huntinherrrington
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 46
Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
Looking for suggestions. Self timing muzzle brake for 300wm with 3/4x24 threads. How well does the Heathen work on 300wm? I see the apa fb gen 2 has 3/4x24 option.
#
2
03-30-2017, 08:01 PM
338Rocket
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 312
Re: Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
Muzzle brakes and more
#
3
03-30-2017, 08:12 PM
huntinherrrington
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 46
Re: Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
338Rocket
Muzzle brakes and more
I sent them an email.
