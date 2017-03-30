Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
03-30-2017, 07:54 PM
Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
Looking for suggestions. Self timing muzzle brake for 300wm with 3/4x24 threads. How well does the Heathen work on 300wm? I see the apa fb gen 2 has 3/4x24 option.
03-30-2017, 08:01 PM
Re: Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
Muzzle brakes and more
03-30-2017, 08:12 PM
Re: Self Timing Muzzle Brake W/ 3/4x24 Threads?
Muzzle brakes and more
I sent them an email.
