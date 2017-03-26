Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Second guessing myself. Need help
I'm starting to plan the next project and I was set on a 300wm for elk and back up for mule deer. Hoping for 7.5-8lbs before scope. Planning on manners EH1, and leaning towards a Bartlein #3.

It's a long process for me to build a gun last one took over 2 years of buying one piece at a time. It gives me the fun of obsessing about each part and buying the right one.

Anyways. I am starting to consider a 300 Norma over the Winchester. It will be replacing a 300h&h, and besides the price of brass up front is there any downside? I would handload 100% for either. I was going to order a defiance deviant or surgeon, but leaning towards the deviant hunter.
