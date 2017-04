Re: Savage stock

I just got my Choate tactical yesterday, I like it so far. I like the cheek piece and monopod that they offer.

It's kind of a bulky stock, but the ergonomics fit me well for long range shooting.

I first started using that style of stock with the Boyds ProVarmint. This is a step up form this with the alluminum bedding block along with the mono pod, cheek piece and front bipod adjustments.

