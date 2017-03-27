Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Savage rifle advice needed
#
1
03-27-2017, 08:58 PM
hemiford
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 230
Savage rifle advice needed
I found a Savage 110 BA rifle in 7mm RM, 24" barrel, in a pawn shop
for $279. Nice Monte Carlo wood stock.
I don't speak Savage. Is this the largest Savage action, except for the
same deal in .590 Lapua boltface ?
I presume I could call Savage with the S/N to find out the age.
Thanks for your advice, I suspect this is a good deal.
