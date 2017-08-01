     close
Which Savage model for a build?
Unread 01-08-2017, 11:38 PM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 16
Which Savage model for a build?
Hey, I'd like to use a Savage 110 or 111 action to build a 6.5x284 Norma. I've built a couple guns off Savages before, but because of the type they were, I could not find a stock anywhere for them. Yes, I checked Boyd's. I had to buy a Choate and get dbm from dbi. They were older models that didn't have the accu-trigger, but they did have a detachable metal magazine. I night them from Jim at Northland. SOOOO... IS THERE A PARTICULAR MODEL SAVAGE THAT MOST GUYS USE? HELP ME PLEASE.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 11:58 PM
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,437
    Re: Which Savage model for a build?
    The model that says this on the side of it...

    Unread 01-09-2017, 12:35 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,203
    Re: Which Savage model for a build?
    Originally Posted by bryanfields View Post
    Hey, I'd like to use a Savage 110 or 111 action to build a 6.5x284 Norma. I've built a couple guns off Savages before, but because of the type they were, I could not find a stock anywhere for them. Yes, I checked Boyd's. I had to buy a Choate and get dbm from dbi. They were older models that didn't have the accu-trigger, but they did have a detachable metal magazine. I night them from Jim at Northland. SOOOO... IS THERE A PARTICULAR MODEL SAVAGE THAT MOST GUYS USE? HELP ME PLEASE.
    Excellent choice! Both should serve you extremely well. Most of my builds are with the older 110 action and all of them are quite the shooter. I have 111F that I might re-barrel this year but not sure of chambering as of yet.

    My last build was My budget .270 AI ... in Savage 110 LA with Bell and Carlson stock 30" Lilja barrel and JP Enterprise Beenie Cooley MB. It does better than 1/2 MOA at 936 yards with 175 Matrix VLD at 2993 FPS, "IF" this not behind the trigger does his job.

    Good luck on your build and keep us posted.
    Unread 01-09-2017, 12:35 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: rathdrum, id.
    Posts: 4,954
    Re: Which Savage model for a build?
    Originally Posted by bryanfields View Post
    Hey, I'd like to use a Savage 110 or 111 action to build a 6.5x284 Norma. I've built a couple guns off Savages before, but because of the type they were, I could not find a stock anywhere for them. Yes, I checked Boyd's. I had to buy a Choate and get dbm from dbi. They were older models that didn't have the accu-trigger, but they did have a detachable metal magazine. I night them from Jim at Northland. SOOOO... IS THERE A PARTICULAR MODEL SAVAGE THAT MOST GUYS USE? HELP ME PLEASE.
    I built a 7SS on a model 16 which is a pkg. with a scope for around $500. You could use the 116 (long action) to build your 6.5-284 and part out everything but the action. I put a Boyds thumbhole on mine and it shoots .2's........Rich
    Which Savage model for a build?-7ss-savage.jpg
    Unread 01-09-2017, 12:47 AM
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,203
    Re: Which Savage model for a build?
    Originally Posted by elkaholic View Post
    I built a 7SS on a model 16 which is a pkg. with a scope for around $500. You could use the 116 (long action) to build your 6.5-284 and part out everything but the action. I put a Boyds thumbhole on mine and it shoots .2's........Rich
    Very nice build Rich!

    Ed
