Re: Which Savage model for a build? Quote: bryanfields Originally Posted by Hey, I'd like to use a Savage 110 or 111 action to build a 6.5x284 Norma. I've built a couple guns off Savages before, but because of the type they were, I could not find a stock anywhere for them. Yes, I checked Boyd's. I had to buy a Choate and get dbm from dbi. They were older models that didn't have the accu-trigger, but they did have a detachable metal magazine. I night them from Jim at Northland. SOOOO... IS THERE A PARTICULAR MODEL SAVAGE THAT MOST GUYS USE? HELP ME PLEASE.



Good luck on your build and keep us posted. Excellent choice! Both should serve you extremely well. Most of my builds are with the older 110 action and all of them are quite the shooter. I have 111F that I might re-barrel this year but not sure of chambering as of yet.My last build wasin Savage 110 LA with Bell and Carlson stock 30" Lilja barrel and JP Enterprise Beenie Cooley MB. It does better than 1/2 MOA at 936 yards with 175 Matrix VLD at 2993 FPS, "IF" this not behind the trigger does his job.Good luck on your build and keep us posted.



