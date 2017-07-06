Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Savage Model 340 build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Savage Model 340 build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 09:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Windsor, CO. USA
Posts: 271
Savage Model 340 build
I know, I know, but still. This is my Grandma's deer rifle which I inherited many years ago, and I'd like to do something with it rather than have it sit in my safe. It's a Savage model 340 in .30-30. I've been thinking of re-barreling it, but I have no practical experience with Savages AT ALL. That being said I'm contemplating a 6mm/.30-30 build on the action. This seems like a good way to have a usable, sort of LR rifle which could get some good velocity with the right barrel.

Hicks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag | Two New Hammers for the Creed »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:27 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC