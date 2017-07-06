Savage Model 340 build I know, I know, but still. This is my Grandma's deer rifle which I inherited many years ago, and I'd like to do something with it rather than have it sit in my safe. It's a Savage model 340 in .30-30. I've been thinking of re-barreling it, but I have no practical experience with Savages AT ALL. That being said I'm contemplating a 6mm/.30-30 build on the action. This seems like a good way to have a usable, sort of LR rifle which could get some good velocity with the right barrel.



Hicks