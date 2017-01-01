Savage Magnum 112 View First Unread Display Modes 1 01-01-2017, 09:47 PM toddc Gold Member Join Date: Jul 2005 Location: sw ks Posts: 941 Savage Magnum 112

I bought a new gun. As in I expected to actually shoot it without completely building it first. I buy cheap Savages in pawnshops and then screw on real barrels, put them in a real stock and spend about 20 hrs getting them how I like. I haven't bought and shot a STOCK rig in 20+ yrs. Haven't shot a stock barrel in 20+ yrs. Well now I have!

I also bought a 338 Lapua. I have run 338-378, 338-416, 340 Weatherby and lately the Edge. Never thought I would buy a Lapua due to the FANBOY issue AND brass cost. Well guess what? BRASS for any RUM based rig is now more $$$ per shot and WAAAAAAY harder to find than Lapua brass. Oh and RP brass, Nosler and even Norma SUCKS compared to Lapua.



It was hard for me to buy this rig. What can I do to improve it? IDK. Probably nothing except another barrel when I burn this one to cinders. I will tear it down and bed it, see if the action, bolt, lugs or nut needs work but I'm pretty sure from looking at the surfaces that they wont. Someone built this thing really well.



The trigger is within a very small step of a Jewell, yeah I know BLASPHEMY. Of course I can buy another one of these for the price of 3 installed Jewells so there is that.



Bought 100 pieces of brass (weighed 20 and got tired of looking at the same number on the scale). More fun to sort RP brass into 13 different lots.



Loaded H1000 from 88 to 92 in .5gr increments into virgin brass (No prep, have you seen this stuff lol). Pretty close to my Edge loads.



92gr ran 2820 with zero pressure at 50 degrees.



All 50 shots went into 1.25" while I was learning the gun and the 6 oz trigger. It's a tad harder to shoot than my usual 40lb 338 so I'm OK with that with a 4gr powder spread, no break in and 20 mph wind.



Gun is very well put together for a $1000 rig.



I would say this is the most LRH effective rig ever produced for this kind of money. I have been hesitant of the Lapua on a Savage platform and yet now I wish I had done this 2 Edges ago. I couldn't build this much gun for $1k with a $500 head start.



If you have thought of wanting a 338 and shied away due to cost, this is your rig. I won't spend $3k on a gun. I used to drag race and rich guys would write big checks for fast cars and then have to pay someone to drive them. It isn't what you spend, it's what you can do with it that matters.



Of all of the guns on the market, in all of the many different niches out there, I really believe this rig is the most bang for the buck that I have EVER seen.



If you have been dreaming of running 300gr pills past 2750 but haven't robbed a bank lately, go buy one of these and go have some fun and kill some stuff. Make 2017 the YEAR OF THE LAPUA and never look back!



Happy New years and hope everyone had as great of a 1st day as I did. I haven't been impressed by a stock rig in over 30 yrs and never thought I would be, just glad I was the one who bought one and not the guy at the next bench over. Well I did 2 things never thought I would do the last day of 2016.I bought a new gun. As in I expected to actually shoot it without completely building it first. I buy cheap Savages in pawnshops and then screw on real barrels, put them in a real stock and spend about 20 hrs getting them how I like. I haven't bought and shot a STOCK rig in 20+ yrs. Haven't shot a stock barrel in 20+ yrs. Well now I have!I also bought a 338 Lapua. I have run 338-378, 338-416, 340 Weatherby and lately the Edge. Never thought I would buy a Lapua due to the FANBOY issue AND brass cost. Well guess what? BRASS for any RUM based rig is now more $$$ per shot and WAAAAAAY harder to find than Lapua brass. Oh and RP brass, Nosler and even Norma SUCKS compared to Lapua.It was hard for me to buy this rig. What can I do to improve it? IDK. Probably nothing except another barrel when I burn this one to cinders. I will tear it down and bed it, see if the action, bolt, lugs or nut needs work but I'm pretty sure from looking at the surfaces that they wont. Someone built this thing really well.The trigger is within a very small step of a Jewell, yeah I know BLASPHEMY. Of course I can buy another one of these for the price of 3 installed Jewells so there is that.Bought 100 pieces of brass (weighed 20 and got tired of looking at the same number on the scale). More fun to sort RP brass into 13 different lots.Loaded H1000 from 88 to 92 in .5gr increments into virgin brass (No prep, have you seen this stuff lol). Pretty close to my Edge loads.92gr ran 2820 with zero pressure at 50 degrees.All 50 shots went into 1.25" while I was learning the gun and the 6 oz trigger. It's a tad harder to shoot than my usual 40lb 338 so I'm OK with that with a 4gr powder spread, no break in and 20 mph wind.Gun is very well put together for a $1000 rig.I would say this is the most LRH effective rig ever produced for this kind of money. I have been hesitant of the Lapua on a Savage platform and yet now I wish I had done this 2 Edges ago. I couldn't build this much gun for $1k with a $500 head start.If you have thought of wanting a 338 and shied away due to cost, this is your rig. I won't spend $3k on a gun. I used to drag race and rich guys would write big checks for fast cars and then have to pay someone to drive them. It isn't what you spend, it's what you can do with it that matters.Of all of the guns on the market, in all of the many different niches out there, I really believe this rig is the most bang for the buck that I have EVER seen.If you have been dreaming of running 300gr pills past 2750 but haven't robbed a bank lately, go buy one of these and go have some fun and kill some stuff. Make 2017 the YEAR OF THE LAPUA and never look back!Happy New years and hope everyone had as great of a 1st day as I did. I haven't been impressed by a stock rig in over 30 yrs and never thought I would be, just glad I was the one who bought one and not the guy at the next bench over. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600". 2 01-01-2017, 10:06 PM gohring3006 Platinum Member Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Ohio Posts: 2,243 Re: Savage Magnum 112 I picked one up as well.

I did a barrel "break in" just because...

Waiting on the bedding to cure as I type this..

300 grain Berger and H1000 is where I'm at..

"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.



An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.



Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians



Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...



The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others





Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.



For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... __________________"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.Guns have only two enemies, rust and politiciansKnow Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the othersFree men do not ask permission to bear arms.For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... 3 01-01-2017, 10:21 PM toddc Gold Member Join Date: Jul 2005 Location: sw ks Posts: 941 Re: Savage Magnum 112 Quote: gohring3006 Originally Posted by I picked one up as well.

I did a barrel "break in" just because...

Waiting on the bedding to cure as I type this..

300 grain Berger and H1000 is where I'm at.. All of the machine work on these looks like a totally different ball of wax than an average Savage. I have torn apart 100s of Savages and this thing came from a different line for darn sure. Can't wait for tomorrow I'm going to tear it to pieces and check all mating surfaces etc and bed it. I knew the action would be nice as I have built on the 3 screw action before but they appear to have spent a lot of time on these things. Heck of a rig for me. Probably fixing to build a 7mm on another and maybe a 30. A 375 can't be far behind and then I can burn 4 barrels to cinders while I work on those. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600". 4 01-01-2017, 10:24 PM gohring3006 Platinum Member Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Ohio Posts: 2,243 Re: Savage Magnum 112 Quote: toddc Originally Posted by All of the machine work on these looks like a totally different ball of wax than an average Savage. I have torn apart 100s of Savages and this thing came from a different line for darn sure. Can't wait for tomorrow I'm going to tear it to pieces and check all mating surfaces etc and bed it. I knew the action would be nice as I have built on the 3 screw action before but they appear to have spent a lot of time on these things. Heck of a rig for me. Probably fixing to build a 7mm on another and maybe a 30. A 375 can't be far behind and then I can burn 4 barrels to cinders while I work on those. I agree, this thing gives me a Lapua boltface to really get crazy when it's time to rebarrel.

"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.



An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.



Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians



Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...



The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others





Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.



For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... __________________"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.Guns have only two enemies, rust and politiciansKnow Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the othersFree men do not ask permission to bear arms.For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... 5 01-01-2017, 10:42 PM toddc Gold Member Join Date: Jul 2005 Location: sw ks Posts: 941 Re: Savage Magnum 112 Quote: gohring3006 Originally Posted by I agree, this thing gives me a Lapua boltface to really get crazy when it's time to rebarrel.



I would like to see more meat around the case head but honestly if you have a failure there (Lapua web failure?) it's either gonna cut thru it or not even if it was a little beefier.



Yeah us poor folk can build some nasty stuff for cheap off of this thing. Like maybe even 150gr+ H2O capacity if your life insurance is up to the task.



I'm not advocating any Cheytac level insanity here but definitely makes me wonder just how far a man could push his luck. I'm gonna be on the web tonight seeing what the longest case I can find is and looking at some numbers. Of course I was always the idiot building fast Fords back in the day so we will see.



I will probably sober up and call it good just running a Lapua on the lowly Savage action......but ya never know do ya? I never thought I would actually have my head near a Lapua sized rim in a Savage action when it went off so I might surprise myself. Until I really looked at one closely LAPUA+SAVAGE=SCARED.I would like to see more meat around the case head but honestly if you have a failure there (Lapua web failure?) it's either gonna cut thru it or not even if it was a little beefier.Yeah us poor folk can build some nasty stuff for cheap off of this thing. Like maybe even 150gr+ H2O capacity if your life insurance is up to the task.I'm not advocating any Cheytac level insanity here but definitely makes me wonder just how far a man could push his luck. I'm gonna be on the web tonight seeing what the longest case I can find is and looking at some numbers. Of course I was always the idiot building fast Fords back in the day so we will see.I will probably sober up and call it good just running a Lapua on the lowly Savage action......but ya never know do ya? I never thought I would actually have my head near a Lapua sized rim in a Savage action when it went off so I might surprise myself. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« New Long Range Build | Introducing the 338 Texan » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



