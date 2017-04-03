Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage longe range Hunter 6.5 Creedmoor
Unread 03-04-2017, 01:32 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,428
Savage longe range Hunter 6.5 Creedmoor
I have one coming next week, and I'm wondering if anyone knows the thread size for the factory brake?
I have heard 9/16x24 and 9/16x28.
Not sure which one it is. Thanks
Unread 03-04-2017, 01:42 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,569
Re: Savage longe range Hunter 6.5 Creedmoor
I have one coming next week, and I'm wondering if anyone knows the thread size for the factory brake?
I have heard 9/16x24 and 9/16x28.
Not sure which one it is. Thanks
9/16×28 . I'm 90% positive.
Brice
