Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Savage Hog Hunter stock.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Savage Hog Hunter stock.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-31-2017, 08:21 AM
gohring3006
Platinum Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,520
Savage Hog Hunter stock.
Is this stock like the Axis Tupperware or like the long range Hunter, which is much better material? I know it doesn't have the bedding block, more concerned with the material used. Thanks
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Videos and experiments with guns..!!
|
375 Mercenary
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:26 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC