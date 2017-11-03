Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Savage barrel nut question
03-11-2017, 01:52 PM
desertbull
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 217
Savage barrel nut question
Does the barrel nut in a Savage factory rifle touch the stock or is it floated like the rest of the barrel?
Thanks
03-11-2017, 04:36 PM
pdog2062
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Bowie,Texas
Posts: 76
Re: Savage barrel nut question
I always free float mine
03-11-2017, 05:07 PM
Gord0
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 66
Re: Savage barrel nut question
On my bone stock 110 with wood furniture it touched so I relieved it. It did not touch on my Boyd's before or after bedding.
03-11-2017, 06:51 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,696
Re: Savage barrel nut question
If you do decide to bed it the splines on the nut must be filled with something so you don't have a mechanical bond and can't get the action out of the stock. Some use modeling clay for the fill.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
03-11-2017, 06:58 PM
Gord0
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 66
Re: Savage barrel nut question
Plumber's putty works great too.
