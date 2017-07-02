Re: Savage 6,5 Creedmoor Build Quote: Bowfishn Originally Posted by

Here is the 6.5 Creedmoor rifle I put together.Started with a Savage 111C DBM 30-06 with Tupperware stock.The Barrel is a 26" X-Caliber Barrel, Savage Small Shank, 1:8 Twist, Stainless Steel 416r11 Degree Target Crown, Muzzle threaded 5/8x24, Heavy Palma Contour .90 @ the Muzzle6 Groove Rifling, It was chambered at X-Cailber and the reamer is from JGSa new SS Savage Barrel Nut and Recoil Lug Set from ApacheGunWorksThe stock is Boyds Varmint Thumbhole Savage 111 Side Release Detachable Box Mag Long Action Factory Barrel Channel ZZ Sky Laminate.I also put on a #100664 Savage 10/110 stainless steel trigger guard from Boyds.I installed a RIFLE BASIX INC. SAV-1 Rifle Basix Savage Trigger SAV-1 (Centerfire) adj from 14oz to 3 lbs. (may get the SAV-2, but we'll see)I ground down, threaded and blued the original bolt handle and added a tactical knob.Put on a Harris 6-9" Bipod, made a cheek rest from 1/4" plexi and lengthened pull by 1" also added a JP Muzzle BrakePut on a Bushnell Tactical Elite ET4305 Scope, 4.5-30x50 with total of 83 moa adjustment, I used Buris Signature Rings with Posi Inserts to gain another 20 moa, the Mildots on the reticle add 18 moa on 10x, 9 moa on 20x and 6moa on 30x, so I should be able to reach 1600 yards with it if I had a place to do that.Picked up some RL26, already had H4350 , Norma MRP and URP to use in the Creed.Got some of the Hornady 143 ELD X bullets as well as 2 boxes of 140 Nosler RDF, Nosler brass and a set of DiesIt weighs 14.5 lbs. Sounds like you put a good deal of thought into this build....should do just what you want it to as planned.Let us no some results at the bench when you get out .