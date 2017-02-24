Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage 338 lapua improved?
02-24-2017
Savage 338 lapua improved?
Ok after doing a quick search I came up with nothing about this . So I purchased a savage long range hunter with my cabelas points and had it put in an xlr chassis.
Then I have it to my brother because I have my .375 AM coming and would like to enjoy long range with him. I now have enough points again to purchase another one.
My brother is having his rebarreled so I started thinking.
I want to do both in the .338 lapua improved. Both will be savage actions. I will keep the stock barrel on mine if it shoots well just re Chambered.
Only thing I've found is you have to mod the magazine a bit so it cycles or it's clunky.
What are your thoughts? Not ideal but I will mainly use it for practice and banging steal. 300gr Berger for now and maybe the 340 if it is true and comes out.
