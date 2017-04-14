Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
04-14-2017, 07:27 PM
WEATHERBY460
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: ILLINOIS
Posts: 432
Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Can someone please tell me what the true barrel length is on a savage 112 338 lapua?
This is the single shot model with the laminated stock.
They list 26", but I think that includes the brake.
#
2
04-14-2017, 08:28 PM
gohring3006
Platinum Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,537
Re: Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
26" without the brake.
Closer to 29ish" or more with it...
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
#
3
04-14-2017, 09:56 PM
WEATHERBY460
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: ILLINOIS
Posts: 432
Re: Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Thanks!...its 2" longer then the FCP model then.
#
4
04-14-2017, 10:04 PM
gohring3006
Platinum Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,537
Re: Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Yep, it was one of reasons I went with the 112 over the the FCP and Stealth.
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
