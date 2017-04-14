Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-14-2017, 07:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: ILLINOIS
Posts: 432
Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Can someone please tell me what the true barrel length is on a savage 112 338 lapua?

This is the single shot model with the laminated stock.

They list 26", but I think that includes the brake.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-14-2017, 08:28 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,537
Re: Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
26" without the brake.
Closer to 29ish" or more with it...
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-14-2017, 09:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: ILLINOIS
Posts: 432
Re: Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Thanks!...its 2" longer then the FCP model then.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-14-2017, 10:04 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,537
Re: Savage 338 Lapua 112 true Barrel Length?
Yep, it was one of reasons I went with the 112 over the the FCP and Stealth.
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding? | Rear shooting bag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:27 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC