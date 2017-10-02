Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-10-2017, 02:54 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 49
Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
I'm attempting my 1st semi-custom build. Plan to do all the work myself. Below is my part list. Hope to order barrel next week. Any suggestions or comments other than savages are ugly or start with a Remington would be appreciated.

1 savage 111 staggerfeed top bolt release in 7mm rem. Looked all over and couldn't find a centerfeed rifle.
2 McGowan light Palma contour in 28 nosler. 27-28 inches. Should be lighter that R.E.M. Sendero varmint barrel. Will throat longer to fit 3.48 coal
3. Vortex pst viper 6-24x50
4. Bell Carlson m40 stock
5. Fat Bastard II brake
6. Rifle basic trigger.

Hoping to be under 10lbs without scope. Hoping to push the 180 eldx at 3200 fps. A bottom metal can be added later.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-10-2017, 03:26 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 934
Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
scdogman

First let me say that Savages are not ugly. I have way too many Savages and love to mix and match barrels, stocks and what not. I just bought another one yesterday at Cabela's "2nd amendment" sale. I've also got a 28 Nosler semi-custom built on a vintage Sako Finnbear action from back in the 1970s. I have a few comments about what you are doing.

1. I definitely would go with a SAAMI 28 Nosler, It has excess powder capacity you won't use and if you throat it you end up with a longer round that may not fit the mag.

2. They don't make a 180 ELD-X. I'm running the 175s at the node at 3,050 fps. Unless you know you are shooting 400 yards plus every time I would not run the ELDs over that velocity. They are just too soft and will blow up on a shoulder. Actually I prefer to run them more like 2,850 fps. They are really great bullets in non magnums for that reason.

3. Love the PST. I've got the scope you mentioned and it is one of my favorites.

4. Sounds like you will be putting the 28 Nosler into a small shank action. Savage went away from this as they determined the chamber walls were too thin when they started getting rifles returned with stretched chambers. They now put all their fat magnums in large shank actions. Having said that, you will probably get away with it. But since you are starting fresh I just thought I would mention it.

5. You didn't mention twist. Don't go slower than 1 in 8.

6. You will need some go and nogo gages to properly set the headspace. Don't use a piece of brass.

7. Since you are using a brake I'd keep the barrel length to 26" otherwise you may find the rifle a bit unbalanced.

Good luck. I think you will really like the 28 Nosler.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-10-2017, 04:01 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Maine
Posts: 91
Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
I started with a stagger feed 110 flat back for a 300 Winny I built, had my father mill the back of the action out and it became a center feed. I can now fit CIP magazine in my MDT chassis, and load close to 3.6". Without a modification similar to that, I'm not sure how close you can get to 3.480".

I haven't done as much load development as I should have yet but that's first thing that I plan on doing after the snow clears this spring. I'm building a slightly smaller Remage this spring, already have the barrel on order for the 7mm Rem Mag. As stated above, I want to push 175 ABLR and ELDs around 2800 or so in case my shot is under 200 yards.

I just ordered the Vortex 3-15x44 HD LH, wanted something lighter then the NXS for the hunting rifle. Can't wait to look through that one.

You definitely have a good idea going though. Good luck with it.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-10-2017, 04:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 49
Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
Eng101 this will make my 5th savage in the safe. I just was trying to head off the "funny " remarks. I was planning on 8 twist. I meant the 180 eld-m for now with hopes of 180-x in the future. The 796 BC is impressive. Right now, I'm still a two bullet hunter. I like the nosler family for closer shots and the eld-x(.8 BC) for longer. The 8 BC at 8000ft around 3100-3200 fps is impressive. I got until 2018 before I head west again

Thanks for the info and suggestions. I have a 110 centerfeed that is off limits and a newer 116. I will check the Shank size on both. I was to pick up the 111 on Sunday.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-10-2017, 04:38 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 49
Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
That guy,

My DBM 116 will hold a 3.5 coal. I was hoping the staggerfeed would as well.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 02-10-2017, 04:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Maine
Posts: 91
Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
I happen to have my wife's stagger feed box mag off her rifle right now, so I went and measured it. 3.425" internal measurement.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Cabela's Sale | Which bullet (if any) would you trust at closer range »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:13 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC