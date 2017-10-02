Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions scdogman



First let me say that Savages are not ugly. I have way too many Savages and love to mix and match barrels, stocks and what not. I just bought another one yesterday at Cabela's "2nd amendment" sale. I've also got a 28 Nosler semi-custom built on a vintage Sako Finnbear action from back in the 1970s. I have a few comments about what you are doing.



1. I definitely would go with a SAAMI 28 Nosler, It has excess powder capacity you won't use and if you throat it you end up with a longer round that may not fit the mag.



2. They don't make a 180 ELD-X. I'm running the 175s at the node at 3,050 fps. Unless you know you are shooting 400 yards plus every time I would not run the ELDs over that velocity. They are just too soft and will blow up on a shoulder. Actually I prefer to run them more like 2,850 fps. They are really great bullets in non magnums for that reason.



3. Love the PST. I've got the scope you mentioned and it is one of my favorites.



4. Sounds like you will be putting the 28 Nosler into a small shank action. Savage went away from this as they determined the chamber walls were too thin when they started getting rifles returned with stretched chambers. They now put all their fat magnums in large shank actions. Having said that, you will probably get away with it. But since you are starting fresh I just thought I would mention it.



5. You didn't mention twist. Don't go slower than 1 in 8.



6. You will need some go and nogo gages to properly set the headspace. Don't use a piece of brass.



7. Since you are using a brake I'd keep the barrel length to 26" otherwise you may find the rifle a bit unbalanced.



Good luck. I think you will really like the 28 Nosler.