|
Re: Savage 28 Nosler Suggestions
I started with a stagger feed 110 flat back for a 300 Winny I built, had my father mill the back of the action out and it became a center feed. I can now fit CIP magazine in my MDT chassis, and load close to 3.6". Without a modification similar to that, I'm not sure how close you can get to 3.480".
I haven't done as much load development as I should have yet but that's first thing that I plan on doing after the snow clears this spring. I'm building a slightly smaller Remage this spring, already have the barrel on order for the 7mm Rem Mag. As stated above, I want to push 175 ABLR and ELDs around 2800 or so in case my shot is under 200 yards.
I just ordered the Vortex 3-15x44 HD LH, wanted something lighter then the NXS for the hunting rifle. Can't wait to look through that one.
You definitely have a good idea going though. Good luck with it.