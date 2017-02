Savage 110-116 Centerfeed Stocks Looking for stock options. Originally planned on the Bell Carlson M40 when I was using a staggerfeed action. This stock is not available in centerfeed.



Has anyone used Boyd's pro varmint with the accurate mag bottom metal?



Other than choate and hogue, are there any other bedded stocks under $300 for a centerfeed 110? Choate is 4 pounds.