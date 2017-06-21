Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Savage 10 FCP-SR
Savage 10 FCP-SR
Does anyone have any first hand experience with one of these rifles? I'm looking at one in 6.5 Creedmoor or 308 Win with 24" heavy barrel and a AccuStock. Thanks in advance.



Re: Savage 10 FCP-SR
I had the creed for a min, shot 4 boxes of factory hornady 140 match through
It. After a box for sight in and quick barrel break in I shot 3 10 shot strings that were
Under 3/4 moa. Traded it off like a dummy.
