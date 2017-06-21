Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-21-2017, 12:03 AM
450hunter
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Fairbanks, Alaska
Posts: 176
Savage 10 FCP-SR
Does anyone have any first hand experience with one of these rifles? I'm looking at one in 6.5 Creedmoor or 308 Win with 24" heavy barrel and a AccuStock. Thanks in advance.
450
#
2
06-21-2017, 12:36 AM
rafterfp
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 235
Re: Savage 10 FCP-SR
I had the creed for a min, shot 4 boxes of factory hornady 140 match through
It. After a box for sight in and quick barrel break in I shot 3 10 shot strings that were
Under 3/4 moa. Traded it off like a dummy.
