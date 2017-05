Sako official barrel break in procedure

So i called sako today and they answered the phone "beretta". Must be a dialect thing. Anywho when asked what was the reccommended procedure for properly breaking in a barrel they said" shoot it till you drop then clean as you would a regular rifle enjoy" there is no break in procedure for a well made rifle" . So whAt say ye?

__________________

"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.